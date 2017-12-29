Homes and business along Gaston Avenue in East Dallas have been the targets recently of an incredibly specific graffiti artist.

It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Ladies and gentlemen…we’ve got tacos.

Nobody knows where the taco tags have come from, just that they have been appearing up and down Gaston for the past week and so, and homeowners are looking for answers. Resident resident Lane Granberry told FOX 4, “When it’s just sort of going around vandalizing weird quirky things on the side of buildings, it’s kind of annoying.”

On one hand, tagging unsuspecting businesses like this is totally wrong, and has to be a major annoyance for the business and home owners who have to clean it up. But on the other hand….tacos.

Via Fox 4