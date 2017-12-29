For the third year in a row, DART will be offering free rides to get people around safely on New Years Eve.

Partnering up with Miller Lite, the transit service will have free rides on all light rail, buses and TRE trains. They’ll start at 6 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 31 and last through the end of service usually after 1 a.m. .

Starting in 2015, the agency claims that the program has helped near 70,000 people around the area.

Here is the list of schedules for this years services:

Final TRE train leaves Union Station at 2 a.m.

Final DART light rail trains leave from West End Station in Downtown Dallas at:

1:14 a.m., Red Line to Parker Road;

1:17 a.m., Blue Line to Downtown Rowlett;

1:26 a.m., Green Line to North Carrollton/Frankford Road;

10:24 p.m., Orange Line to LBJ/Central;

1:20 a.m., Red Line to Westmoreland;

1:36 a.m., Blue Line to UNT Dallas;

1:36 a.m., Green Line to Buckner;

11:41 p.m., Orange Line to DFW Airport.

Dallas Streetcar – A final streetcar leaves Union Station at 12:50 a.m. and Bishop Arts at 1:08 a.m.

