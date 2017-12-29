By JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

People are joking that it can be seen from space.

And they’re not too far off the mark.

24-year-old Alexa Dell, Heiress to Texas’ Dell Technologies (her father, Michael Dell, is the chairman and CEO: and is worth an estimated $23.7 billion), just got engaged to Harrison Refoua at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii the other day.  It sounds like Harrison’s going to fit in with the family just fine: the engagement ring he bought for Alexa is estimated to be worth $3 million!

Check out the bling in Alexa’s social media posts below.

Source: People

