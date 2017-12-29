(Photo by Toni Garriga /EFE/Sipa USA)

Writer of the best-selling “alphabet series” Sue Grafton, has passed away at the age of 77.

Sue was with family, including her husband Steven Humphrey, when she died this week after battling cancer for two years. “Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly,” her daughter wrote on Grafton’s website.

Sue Grafton began writing her “alphabet series” in 1982 with her first book, A is for Alibi. Her latest installment in the series, Y is for Yesterday was published in August.

“Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name,” her daughter wrote. “Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”

The family plans to have Grafton cremated and will hold a private memorial Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Other memorials will be held in Louisville, Kentucky where she was born and in New York City.

-source via ktvt.com