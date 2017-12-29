Filed Under:apology, Apple, battery, battery life, Cheap, iPhone, iPhones

After recently admitting that the company does indeed slow down iPhones to prevent the battery from burning out, Apple is currently facing multiple lawsuits for this dishonest action. Since then, Apple has released a message on its website to all customers with a lengthy apology and explanation.

“We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.”

Apple goes on to say that because of this action, prices of replacement batteries have been reduced from $79 to just $29.

People have expressed their agreement, concerns, and indifference towards the solution, some even viewing it as a temporary fix.

