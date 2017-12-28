Photo Credit: Dreamstime

This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!

Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!

As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep. Little does the thief know, they’re stealing an Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter! So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.

Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!

A bunch of my packages were stolen on three separate occasions this week from my doorstep. I started putting my cat litter into amazon boxes and leaving those out. So far six of those have been stolen, too. Thanks for cleaning the litter box! pic.twitter.com/OH3Vvbebwi — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

I am the queen of the 🐈 💩 📦 — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Charm has sweet sweet poops. — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

This is brilliant. Eventually thieves won't know which is which, but YOU will. https://t.co/XS3ZPnNANh — red_cable (@paul_eubanks) December 26, 2017

But- now my trash isn’t filed with boxes and cat litter? Bonus? — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Source: Twitter

