This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!
Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!
As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep. Little does the thief know, they’re stealing an Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter! So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.
Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!
