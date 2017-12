Photo Credit: Dreamstime

This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!

Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!

As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep.Β Little does the thief know, they’re stealing anΒ Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter!Β Β So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.

Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!

A bunch of my packages were stolen on three separate occasions this week from my doorstep. I started putting my cat litter into amazon boxes and leaving those out. So far six of those have been stolen, too. Thanks for cleaning the litter box! pic.twitter.com/OH3Vvbebwi — Cameo Wood πŸ“πŸŽ₯🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

I am the queen of the 🐈 πŸ’© πŸ“¦ — Cameo Wood πŸ“πŸŽ₯🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Charm has sweet sweet poops. — Cameo Wood πŸ“πŸŽ₯🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

This is brilliant. Eventually thieves won't know which is which, but YOU will. https://t.co/XS3ZPnNANh — red_cable (@paul_eubanks) December 26, 2017

But- now my trash isn’t filed with boxes and cat litter? Bonus? — Cameo Wood πŸ“πŸŽ₯🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook,Β TwitterΒ or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!