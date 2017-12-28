(171222) -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2017 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the White House en route to Mar-a-lago Estate in Florida after signing the tax cut bill into law in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 22, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a 1.5-trillion-dollar tax cut bill into law, as well as a spending bill to keep the federal government running through January 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)
The people at Bad Lip Reading have had a field day with 2017. And they’re winding up the year with a Christmas greeting from the White House. They’re presenting the President’s year gone by with Bad Lip Reading of his speeches… set to music. He does love him some chocolate cake.
Get a good laugh in!