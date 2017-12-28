(171222) -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2017 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the White House en route to Mar-a-lago Estate in Florida after signing the tax cut bill into law in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 22, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a 1.5-trillion-dollar tax cut bill into law, as well as a spending bill to keep the federal government running through January 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)