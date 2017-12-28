Filed Under:Bad Lip Reading, christmas is here, President Donald Trump, speech, Video
(171222) -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2017 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the White House en route to Mar-a-lago Estate in Florida after signing the tax cut bill into law in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 22, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a 1.5-trillion-dollar tax cut bill into law, as well as a spending bill to keep the federal government running through January 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The people at Bad Lip Reading have had a field day with 2017. And they’re winding up the year with a Christmas greeting from the White House. They’re presenting the President’s year gone by with Bad Lip Reading of his speeches… set to music. He does love him some chocolate cake.

Get a good laugh in!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live