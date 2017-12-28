Dec. 26, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, recently fired back at Prince Harry for a remark made about family. During a special program of Radio 4’s Today program earlier this week the 33-year-old royal discussed Meghan’s first Christmas celebration with the family. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Prince Harry then added, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.” That very comment left Meghan’s sister Samantha responding back with her take on that comment. Samantha is Meghan’s half-sister from the first marriage of their father Thomas Markle.

Samantha responded in a series of tweets later that day.

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017