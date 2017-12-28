Filed Under:Christmas, Comments, Family, meghan markle, prince harry, Royal Family, Royals, Samantha Markle
Dec. 26, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, recently fired back at Prince Harry for a remark made about family. During a special program of Radio 4’s Today program earlier this week the 33-year-old royal discussed Meghan’s first Christmas celebration with the family. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Prince Harry then added, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.” That very comment left Meghan’s sister Samantha responding back with her take on that comment. Samantha is Meghan’s half-sister from the first marriage of their father Thomas Markle.

Samantha responded in a series of tweets later that day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live