“Destroy Christmas” was the popular chant for the organization calling themselves the “Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men.”

In Japan, Christmas is seen as more of an occasion for couples to show their affection for each other, and Christmas Eve is incredibly popular for date nights. Well, a group of single men over the years are tired of couples showing their affection for each other, and especially in public, and have taken to the streets of downtown Tokyo to protest these young couples in love. This year, they marched for at least 30 minutes, shouted chants, and carried signs which included slogans such as:

“We oppose Christmas!”

“Explode, people with active social lives!”

“Repent, couples!”

“What’s wrong with being unpopular?”

2017 was the tenth consecutive year the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men took to the streets, and for the most part, their demonstrations have been very tongue-in-cheek. It’s actually hilarious, but there are, of course, some individuals who take it way too seriously, but there weren’t any reported problems with the group.

Don’t worry Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men, there are plenty of fish in the sea, no matter how unpopular you are!

Via Rocket News 24