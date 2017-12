Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Thursday December 28, 2017

​We’ve made it to the end of our Year End Specials on the Nine at 9. Come back tomorrow for our New Year’s Nine! Re-live today’s top 9 songs from all of 1989 below:

Tom Petty-I Won’t Back Down



Tone Loc-Wild Thing



Roxette-The Look



Bon Jovi-I’ll Be There For You



Janet Jackson-Miss You Much



Warrant-Heaven



Paula Abdul-Straight Up



Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn



Bobby Brown-My Prerogative

