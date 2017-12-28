By JT
Filed Under:Disneyland, Los Angeles Times, Power Outage
Photo Credit: Chuck Barney/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA

A transformer problem at Disneyworld caused a massive power outage that affected 12 rides at the popular California theme park yesterday.  Luckily, no one was hurt: and power was eventually restored.  Unfortunately, the outage happened when the park was at full capacity.

Several guests were safely taken off stalled rides in Fantasyland and Toontown.  A Disney official said tickets may be refunded on a case-by-case basis.

Here’s how it played out on Twitter:

Source: Los Angeles Times

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live