Photo Credit: Chuck Barney/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA

A transformer problem at Disneyworld caused a massive power outage that affected 12 rides at the popular California theme park yesterday. Luckily, no one was hurt: and power was eventually restored. Unfortunately, the outage happened when the park was at full capacity.

Several guests were safely taken off stalled rides in Fantasyland and Toontown. A Disney official said tickets may be refunded on a case-by-case basis.

Here’s how it played out on Twitter:

#BREAKING: A power outage has been reported at Disneyland. Some rides have been shut down as a result on busy holiday season day. — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 27, 2017

Park officials tell me they are working as fast as they can to restore power. No ETA. https://t.co/XYx0EUnCvr — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 27, 2017

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

#BREAKING: It's a busy holiday season day at Disneyland — and a power outage has forced multiple rides, like Fantasyland and Mickey's Toontown, to shut down. https://t.co/W2o32oa34u pic.twitter.com/DGgHqgsteI — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 27, 2017

Disneyland says the problem appears to be with one of its own power transformers. — NPR (@NPR) December 27, 2017

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

I legit feel bad for anyone at Disneyland right now. Power outage at "The Happiest Place On Earth" can't make for a fun holiday vacation. My heart goes out to their cast members, too, for working in it. — Holly (yes, my birthday IS this month) Schulz (@Holly_Brooke7) December 27, 2017

A #Disneyland spokesperson says refunds are being handled on an individual basis after the park loses power https://t.co/FXvhqEIdTe — Variety (@Variety) December 27, 2017

Statement from Disney: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all of our Guests who were impacted by today’s power outage at Disneyland. We are happy to report that all attractions are fully operational" https://t.co/xTVGqTlUsr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2017

With enough love and support, I think we'll all get through the Great Disneyland Power Outage of 2017. — Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) December 27, 2017

Source: Los Angeles Times

