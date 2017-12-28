Photo Credit: Chuck Barney/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA
A transformer problem at Disneyworld caused a massive power outage that affected 12 rides at the popular California theme park yesterday. Luckily, no one was hurt: and power was eventually restored. Unfortunately, the outage happened when the park was at full capacity.
Several guests were safely taken off stalled rides in Fantasyland and Toontown. A Disney official said tickets may be refunded on a case-by-case basis.
