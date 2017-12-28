Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Claire’s, the familiar jewelry and accessories store (where it seems everyone got their ears pierced), has recalled 9 makeup products: saying they might contain asbestos (which has been proven to cause cancer). The store, popular among young women, tweeted this out the other day:

Since then, Claire’s has said that if you have any of the items in question, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

Here’s the list of items (to see pictures of the items, click here):

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss code 97276

Claire’s does have a hotline open from 7:00am to 10:00pm CST if you have any questions: (800) 804-7194.

Source: USA Today

