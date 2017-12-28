Claire’s, the familiar jewelry and accessories store (where it seems everyone got their ears pierced), has recalled 9 makeup products: saying they might contain asbestos (which has been proven to cause cancer). The store, popular among young women, tweeted this out the other day:
Since then, Claire’s has said that if you have any of the items in question, you can return them to the store for a full refund.
Here’s the list of items (to see pictures of the items, click here):
Ultimate Mega Make Up Set code 71844
Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set code 76094
Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact code 26556
Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set code 11767
Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set code 20926
Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set code 97275
Mint Glitter Make Up Set code 74769
Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set code 21044
Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss code 97276
Claire’s does have a hotline open from 7:00am to 10:00pm CST if you have any questions: (800) 804-7194.
Source: USA Today