Photo by Spencer Platt

It’s that time! Time to make New Years Resolutions. Time to promise to yourself bad habits that you are going to break and things you want to start doing. Well if you are still unsure of what you want to change, we have some suggestions.

Even though we know you are not going to stick to any of it:

Stop biting your nails. There has got to be a better way to increase your iron intake.

It’s time to ease up on the hourly status updates.

Maybe this year would be a good year to quit tanning.

LARP, live action role play, is so 2010.

Enough of the As Seen On TV aisle!

Good Luck in 2018!