12/25/2017 - Members of the Royal family arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

A photo of the Royal family taken on Christmas Day is going viral for its stunning quality. The image was captured as the family was walking by for a Christmas Day service at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate. What makes this image so great was that it was not taken by any paparazzi or agency for that matter. It was taken by mom, Karen Anvil, in attendance with her daughter who was hoping to catch a glance at the Royals as they walked by. She ended up with way more than she expected with her snapshot!

Many asked Karen how she managed to capture such a shot. Her response? She told them Merry Christmas and they looked her way as she snapped the photo just in time.

With many news agencies and publications asking Kate if they could use this photo instead of some paparazzi shot, people are making sure Kate gets the pay she deserves! She is getting royalties for the photo here and there and has said she will pay for her daughter’s education with the money.

So what phone did she use?