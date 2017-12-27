(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

For the 1982 movie Rocky III, (2) “Rocky” statues were created by artist A. Thomas Schomberg. One was used for the movie, and is on display in Philadelphia. The other, a back-up, had been on display for years at the San Diego Hall Of Champions until it’s closing last month. Afterwards, SCP Auctions was put in charge of the item.

Now, TMZ Sports reports via a rep for SCP, that the statue was purchased by a buyer for an individual, and shipped to L.A

On Christmas day, the 9ft./1,800 lbs. statue, which sold for $403,657, was the centerpiece of a photo…. of it’s new owner… Sylvester Stallone, and his guest, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wonder if Stallone’s already warned his house cleaner to be careful with the vacuum around it?

Merry Christmas to yourself, Sly… :).