12/27/2016 - File photo dated 16/12/2015 of Carrie Fisher Carrie Fisher with her dog Gary as she arrives to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere, as the actress has died at age 60, her daughter's publicist said. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It’s been exactly one year since actress and legend Carrie Fisher has passed. Many people around the world are sharing touching Star Wars-themed tributes to Fisher. Mark Hamill, especially. Luke Skywalker himself posted a touching tribute to his on-screen sister captioned with #CarrieOnForever that’s currently trending.

The actor shared a drawing of Fisher with her dog that perfectly embodied the spirit and rebelliousness of Fisher. The other two photos show the two photographed together early in their careers to a more present day photo.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 2016 at the age of 60 following a medical emergency that happened on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Many also remember Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, who passed one day after her daughter.

Others have also shared tributes to the late actress.

1 year ago today we lost our Princess. She was a legend on screen as much as she was off. Remebering #CarrieFisher ⚘🖕 pic.twitter.com/B49x1CYseQ — Chris (@GelNerd) December 27, 2017

Finally saw Last Jedi and not even gonna lie, seriously teared up the first time General Leia came on screen and when this came on at the end! The world misses you Space Mom! #CarrieFisher #Leia #General #StarWars #LastJedi pic.twitter.com/G6LrRmDikX — Erica George (@ericageorge23) December 27, 2017