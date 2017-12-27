It’s been exactly one year since actress and legend Carrie Fisher has passed. Many people around the world are sharing touching Star Wars-themed tributes to Fisher. Mark Hamill, especially. Luke Skywalker himself posted a touching tribute to his on-screen sister captioned with #CarrieOnForever that’s currently trending.
The actor shared a drawing of Fisher with her dog that perfectly embodied the spirit and rebelliousness of Fisher. The other two photos show the two photographed together early in their careers to a more present day photo.
Fisher died on Dec. 27 2016 at the age of 60 following a medical emergency that happened on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Many also remember Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, who passed one day after her daughter.
Others have also shared tributes to the late actress.