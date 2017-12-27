Filed Under:Carrie Fisher, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Princess Leia, Star Wars, tribute
12/27/2016 - File photo dated 16/12/2015 of Carrie Fisher Carrie Fisher with her dog Gary as she arrives to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere, as the actress has died at age 60, her daughter's publicist said. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It’s been exactly one year since actress and legend Carrie Fisher has passed. Many people around the world are sharing touching Star Wars-themed tributes to Fisher. Mark Hamill, especially. Luke Skywalker himself posted a touching tribute to his on-screen sister captioned with #CarrieOnForever that’s currently trending.

The actor shared a drawing of Fisher with her dog that perfectly embodied the spirit and rebelliousness of Fisher. The other two photos show the two photographed together early in their careers to a more present day photo.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 2016 at the age of 60 following a medical emergency that happened on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Many also remember Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, who passed one day after her daughter.

Others have also shared tributes to the late actress.

