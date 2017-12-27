(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Earlier this month Mark Hamill said in an interview that he disagreed with director Rian Johnson on his take on Luke Skywalker stating “He’s not my Luke Skywalker” Hamill told SensaCine “I said to Rian, I said, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong; so right there, we had a fundamental difference, but it’s not my story anymore. It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective.”

Since then there of course has been some major fan back lash. Now Hamill has come out on Twitter saying that he regrets voicing his doubts about his characters portrayal. Hamill posted to Twitter:

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

Hamill even told IMDB “I’ve had trouble accepting what [Johnson] saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie, I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing, because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young Padawans, we’ve seen it!”

Source Via Huffington Post