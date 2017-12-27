Filed Under:Mariah Carey, royalties
(Photo by Charley Gallay)

In 1994, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released, and it continues to generate her income.

Newsweek reported the song reached Billboard’s Top 10 this Christmas season, it’s been played over 200 million times on Spotify, and over 8 million times just on Christmas day. This month, the song’s video has been seen over 100 million times.

Now, according to The Economist, Mariah Carey has earned over $60 million in royalties on the song since it’s release. That’s an average of $2.6 mil per year! Talk about a growing retirement fund.

With over 399 million views on YouTube, it’s Christmas all-year for Mariah.

 

