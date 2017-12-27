(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Wednesday December 27

The Top 9 songs from the entire year, EVERY year of the ’80s. We’ll close out the decade tomorrow with 1989, then close out the year with our New Years Nine on Friday.

Today, the Top 9 from all of 1988, the year that Prozac took the U.S. by storm, and Rain Man was the year’s #1 movie!

Billy Ocean-Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car

Cheap Trick-The Flame

Steve Winwood-Roll With It

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Guns N’ Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine

Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up

George Harrison-Got My Mind Set On You

INXS-Need You Tonight

George Michael-Faith