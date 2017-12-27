(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Wednesday December 27
The Top 9 songs from the entire year, EVERY year of the ’80s. We’ll close out the decade tomorrow with 1989, then close out the year with our New Years Nine on Friday.
Today, the Top 9 from all of 1988, the year that Prozac took the U.S. by storm, and Rain Man was the year’s #1 movie!
Billy Ocean-Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car
Cheap Trick-The Flame
Steve Winwood-Roll With It
Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Guns N’ Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine
Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up
George Harrison-Got My Mind Set On You
INXS-Need You Tonight
George Michael-Faith