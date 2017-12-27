Known bassist for Panic! At The Disco Dallon Weekes, is officially leaving after being with the band for eight years.
Weekes broke the news today, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017, on Instagram with a heartfelt post.
For the last eight years I've had the incredible opportunity to perform in Panic! At The Disco. While I’m sad to announce that my time with Panic! has come to an end, I’m excited to continue making music with my new project ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’ @idkhow . I’m grateful for the chance I’ve had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all.
If you’ll remember, Weekes joined the group in 2009, after founding member Ryan Ross and then bassist Jon Walker left.
Dallon is planning on continuing with his solo project called I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME.
-source via billboard.com