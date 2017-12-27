Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Dallon Weekes, December, Music, News, Panic! at the Disco, rock
Known bassist for Panic! At The Disco Dallon Weekes, is officially leaving after being with the band for eight years.

Weekes broke the news today, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017, on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

If you’ll remember, Weekes joined the group in 2009, after founding member Ryan Ross and then bassist Jon Walker left.

Dallon is planning on continuing with his solo project called I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME.

