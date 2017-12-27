(Photo by Frank Forcino)

Along with Robert Small, Jim Burns co-created the wildly popular series MTV Unplugged in 1989. Unfortunately, in the hospital since December 23rd, a family friend confirmed that Burns has passed away at the age of 65.

MTV Unplugged hosted the most popular musical acts of the day in a completely stripped down acoustic and intimate session. Aerosmith, Elton John, and Stevie Ray Vaughn were among the artists to appear on the first season, only to be followed by Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and, probably most famously, Nirvana in later seasons.

Burns was unfortunately struck by a car while walking his dog early last Saturday morning, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. he passed earlier today from those injuries.

Via Billboard