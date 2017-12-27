Filed Under:accident, road, San Antonio, wild hog

Three people are dead and two seriously injured after an accident involving a wild hog about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio Monday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford Expedition hit a wild hog that appeared in the middle of the road and in an effort to steer away from it, ran into another vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, head-on.

Both drivers of those vehicles, a 51 year old woman and a 27 year old man were killed on impact. One of the passengers in the Ford Expedition, another 51 year old woman, was taken to the hospital were she later passed away.

Via WFAA 

