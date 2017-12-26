(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)
Heather Menzies-Urich is best known her role as Louisa von Trapp, the third oldest of the Von Trapp family, in the 1965 classic The Sound of Music.
Menzies-Urich passed away late Sunday night surrounded by friends and family after a short battle with brain cancer, of which she was diagnosed just four weeks ago. Her son Ryan paid tribute to his mother in Variety saying, “She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest.”
Menzies-Urich’s Sound of Music co-stars, and Von Trapp siblings, Kym Karath and Nicholas Hammond paid tribute to the fallen actress.
Menzies-Urich is survived by three children and eight children. Her husband, actor Robert Urich, passed away in 2002.
Via Today
