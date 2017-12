@ Dreamstime

New York City is on track to have the lowest murder rates in decades. NYPD statistics say that homicides are down nearly 14.5% since last year. There were a total of 278 murders in the city this year, compared to the 325 last year.

For reference, homicide rates peaked in the 90’s with over 2,000 murders per year. The city has also seen a decline in other violent crimes, as well as a 10% drop in robberies.

Via CNN