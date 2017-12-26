(Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)(azp) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It almost seems like not a year goes by without hearing about some one acting like a real grinch for Christmas. Well Ken Lamkin of San Antonio isn’t one to be a grinch with.

Lamkin had his Christmas decor stolen from his lawn. “He was so slow and methodical, that’s what reminded us of the story of the Grinch,” he said. And now, Lamkin is publicly shaming this grinch that decided it would be a good idea to steal his fog machine and inflatable decoration.

“It was 16 feet long and it’s eight reindeer that were animated,” he said. Everything was caught on camera and happened around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve. “And we ran over and made some black and white pictures and mounted them on some cardboard, and this is what you have: our new Grinch-themed Christmas,” he said. But that wasn’t all he did. Lamkin put up a projector playing the theft in his front yard.

“It doesn’t only show that we know who you are, but it is also to show that you can’t take our Christmas,” Lamkin said. “We are going to sit down here and hold hands, and we are going to sing and enjoy Christmas.” Lamkin hopes the thief realizes how much they still love Christmas.

“Maybe your heart can grow 10 sizes today-and you can go around and return the stuff you took.”

-source via wfaa.com