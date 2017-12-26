(Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE)
Tuesday, December 26
Nine @ 9 Year End Specials, the Top 9 songs from the entire year! We’ll close out the decade with ’89 on Thursday, then give you our New Years Nine on Friday.
Today, the Top 9 from all of 1987, the year the island of Fiji became a republic, and FOX made its network broadcasting debut!
Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight
Los Lobos-La Bamba
Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer
Bruce Hornsby & the Range-The Way It Is
Whitesnake-Here I Go Again
Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now
Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Heart-Alone
Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian