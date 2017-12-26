(Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE)

Tuesday, December 26

Nine @ 9 Year End Specials, the Top 9 songs from the entire year! We’ll close out the decade with ’89 on Thursday, then give you our New Years Nine on Friday.

Today, the Top 9 from all of 1987, the year the island of Fiji became a republic, and FOX made its network broadcasting debut!

Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Los Lobos-La Bamba

Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer

Bruce Hornsby & the Range-The Way It Is

Whitesnake-Here I Go Again

Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now

Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Heart-Alone

Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian