Want to improve your #hashtag coolness!?

Boston Globe reports Instagram released it’s Top 20 Hashtags for 2017.

10. #picoftheday

9. #nature

8. #happy

7. #travel

6. #beautiful

5. #art

4. #photography

3. #photooftheday

2. #fashion

#1 -#love

Now, you’re fully hashtag armed for now and the beginning of next year. Just don’t over hashtag. That becomes #irritating.