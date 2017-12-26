The holidays are a joyous time for most who get to spend it with their loved ones. However, it can also be a difficult time for families who are missing their loved ones on that special day. From those in the Armed Forces to those who live on separate ends of the world, these people went the extra mile to surprise their loved ones. Disclaimer: you’re probably going to need a tissue.

My older brother told my mom he wouldn’t be home for Christmas until Jan. 15th, but surprised her this afternoon by coming home early. Her reaction is sure to make you smile. #USAirForce pic.twitter.com/YzEtijTEr7 — Matthew Burris (@bmurrisofficial) December 24, 2017

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

SURPRISE!! We made it home for Christmas❣️ pic.twitter.com/Y1lV1BrVGZ — Callie Marx (minshew) (@callie_marx) December 24, 2017

Just surprised my mam on the soup run after 16 days in liverpool,She thought i wasnt gonna be home for christmas🎅🏻❤️❤️🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/i5huOVTvUt — Jamie Harrington (@Jamieh_official) December 23, 2017

I surprised my mom by coming home for Christmas pic.twitter.com/xC4kiY8l2K — Luke Ortiz (@leku_rzoti) December 21, 2017

I dragged @jonrivard12 to the airport to@be surprised by his sister @briellerivard. Home for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/gBRc9EI6UG — Jeff Rivard (@jrivard25) December 17, 2017

Surprised my mom with a trip home for Christmas! 🎄😂 pic.twitter.com/bJmp0rckgL — Sasslyn (@SasslynTV) December 13, 2017

my grandma got diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer last month so this is her last Christmas. My brother and his wife live in Colorado, originally they weren't gonna come but they decided to surprise her for Christmas :') pic.twitter.com/nZl2lVbgQl — AJ Wellman (@ajwellman_) December 24, 2017

SANTA SURPRISE: After spending the last 20 months deployed, this solider came home for Christmas and delivered a tearful, joyous surprise to his kids.>>https://t.co/lQs1sx8GW2 pic.twitter.com/mZTADgmnXP — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) December 18, 2017

This last one is a surprise, but it’s not involving a reunion. It’s a parting gift that was just as much of a surprise for the ones who opened it.