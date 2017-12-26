Johnny Morin is a 15-year-old from Garland living on the autism spectrum. He hopes to grow up and become a police officer, and with a little help from his uncle, he got to live his dream.

Johnny’s uncle, Carlos Salvador reconnected with an old elementary school classmate, Officer Craig Dockter, and the last few months have been communicating about making Johnny’s dream a reality. This past weekend, they all got together, and Johnny was able to sit in a police car, wear a police badge, and blare the sirens.

Officer Dockter told CBS, “He ran past his uncle, his mom, everybody and ran to me and called me by my name. I’ve never met him.”

This was all part of a huge birthday surprise for Johnny, who turns 16 next week. Officer Dockter continued saying, “It’s very impactful to me. To just see how happy he is. To step back and see how one little moment in time brings to this young man, it’s just amazing.”

Via CBS