(Photo by JC Olivera) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

If you were a fan of the hit 90’s sitcom Mad About You, get excited because it looks like we could be getting a series revival!

Apparently Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are having pretty relaxed conversations about the possibility of reprising their famous roles.

“I’ve thought about. I always said no to a reunion or a reboot and now that everybody keeps asking, it’s possible…I always said if there’s a reason for it, if there’s a story to tell,” Reiser told E! News. The report is, if the revival happens, the couple would be dealing with the empty nest syndrome when their daughter Mabel goes to college. “I’m open to it if we come up with a great idea and if America needs it…If there’s a want, if there’s a demand, we’ll see,” Reiser continued.

So as it seems, Mad About You might be joining other revival shows like NBC’s hit Will and Grace.

-source via eonline.com