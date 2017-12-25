Everything is bigger in Texas, and as 2017 draws to a close, that is especially true for our population.

Texans are having more babies, and more people are flocking to the Lone Star State, as Texas experienced the seventh highest growing rate in the country for 2017. We saw a 1.4% growth in our populati\on, and numerically, Texas had the BIGGEST population growth of ANY state.

Texas gained roughly 400,000 new residents in 2017, with over half (209,690) due to natural increases. 189,580 residents came as a result of net migration, the calculated number of people leaving the state (why would they ever?!) versus people coming into the state.

As the population continues to increase, it is likely Texas will add more congressional seats in D.C. after the 2020 census.

Via WFAA