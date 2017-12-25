(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yes, his parents really named him Darth Vader after the Star Wars character.

Darthvader Williamson recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo Entertainment and told them about his childhood and how his name came to be. With a name like Darthvader, you must have an interesting life story right? Williamson told Yahoo that growing up he was picked on cause of his name. “Kids and adults in elementary school could be just awful. … When we’d have teachers call roll call, and of course they’d do it alphabetically, and when it got to the end, they would just look up over their papers and say, ‘Really? Darthvader?’ and I’d raise my hand, and all the kids would start laughing. I didn’t find it funny; it was just my name.” Williamson say’s that both of his parents were in the army and were always moving around, the family even spent some time India. Williamson tells Yahoo that he has only ever seen the original trilogy and that his favorite character is Boba Fett. Today Darthvader Williamson resides in Memphis Tennessee, and is a surgical tech at St. Francis and has been since 2007. Click HERE to read more about the man named Darthvader.

Source Via: Yahoo Entertainment