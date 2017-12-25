© Press Association

George Michael passed away on Christmas in 2016. Now, a year later, fans are still heartbroken. On Christmas the family of George shared a heartfelt message to all his fans who feel like Christmas just isn’t the same without him:

“This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.”

“Yog, who loved Christmas, and always hoped it would snow… would want each of you that admired and loved him, (yes—he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends.”

George’s partner Fadi Fawaz also shared a post on Christmas day which features his and George’s faces superimposed together.

It is what it is. A post shared by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

