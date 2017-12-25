Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Christmas, death, Family, George Michael, Message
© Press Association

George Michael passed away on Christmas in 2016. Now, a year later, fans are still heartbroken. On Christmas the family of George shared a heartfelt message to all his fans who feel like Christmas just isn’t the same without him:

“This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.”

“Yog, who loved Christmas, and always hoped it would snow… would want each of you that admired and loved him, (yes—he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends.”

George’s partner Fadi Fawaz also shared a post on Christmas day which features his and George’s faces superimposed together.

It is what it is.

A post shared by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live