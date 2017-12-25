Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been the best of friends ever since meeting in the sixth grade over sixty years ago.

The pair grew up in Hawaii playing cribbage and football together, and coincidentally also shared familial oddities. Macfarlane was adopted as a youngster, and Robinson grew up never knowing his father. Macfarlane and his family searched over the years for some connection to his past, and through countless websites and DNA matching, they found a lot of matches with user Robi377.

Macfarlane and Robi377 had many matches in their DNA, including identical X chromosomes. Wouldn’t you know it, but Robinson, who was nicknamed “Robi” as a youth, and who flew 737s for Aloha Airlines signed up on Ancestry.com years ago to find answers about his family as well.

The best friends spoke, and came to find out they shared the SAME birth mother! Best friends for sixty years, and it turns out they are actually biological brothers!

The pair plan on travelling and enjoying retirement together, now as brothers.

Via KHON2