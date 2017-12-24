Filed Under:Christmas Hairdo, Teacher

Hairy Christmas!

Libbi Duncan an english teacher from Amarillo Texas won best Christmas costume from her school, all thanks to hair hair that was made to look like a Christmas tree. Duncan revealed to Yahoo News that she dabbles in cosplay in her free time, which explains where the talent for a crazy hairdo comes from. Libbi tells yahoo that the response that she received from social media has been great. “The response was overwhelmingly positive. … My faith in humanity has been restored. Even random internet strangers are mostly kind, good-hearted souls.” Libbi Duncan is also an author of a young adult books. Check out her hair in the picture below.

