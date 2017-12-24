Hairy Christmas!

Libbi Duncan an english teacher from Amarillo Texas won best Christmas costume from her school, all thanks to hair hair that was made to look like a Christmas tree. Duncan revealed to Yahoo News that she dabbles in cosplay in her free time, which explains where the talent for a crazy hairdo comes from. Libbi tells yahoo that the response that she received from social media has been great. “The response was overwhelmingly positive. … My faith in humanity has been restored. Even random internet strangers are mostly kind, good-hearted souls.” Libbi Duncan is also an author of a young adult books. Check out her hair in the picture below.

Hairy Christmas! 🎄😂❤️ A post shared by Libbi Duncan (@authorlibbiduncan) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Source Via: Yahoo News