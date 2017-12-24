© Admedia, Inc

Lainie Kazan, who played Maria Portokalos in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ was arrested on Christmas eve for shoplifting. Kazan reportedly walked into a Gelson’s in the San Fernando Valley and filled a shopping cart with $180 worth of food. Kazan then put the food in bags and carried them out to her car.

Someone spotted here and called the police. Kazan was arrested for petty theft and later released without bail. Sources say her excuse for attempting to walk out with the food was that she just had no money on her.

Via TMZ