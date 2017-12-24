A new survey from FandangoNow, asked users to what their favorite Christmas movie from this century is.

Is it really a surprise that Elf is the number one choice? The video service website ranked 25 of the best films from this century. Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis says “Elf is the most beloved holiday movie in my household because it’s a film that makes you feel warm, happy and silly, and everyone needs some of that come the holidays. That, plus Will Ferrell’s elf antics will never get old!” Elf is followed by The Polar Express in second place, followed by Love Actually, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Bad Santa. What’s your favorite Christmas movie from this Century?

Source Via: MovieWeb