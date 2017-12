Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar

If you’re waiting for a package from FedEx, it may take a little longer to get to your home. The company sent out an alert Saturday saying that their hub in Memphis had a severe wind shear that delayed flights and caused disruptions.

The company says there might be a delay that’ll effect the country to those that have a commitment date of Dec 23. If you want to track your shipment from FedEx, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW