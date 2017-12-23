Photo via Dreamstime

Your children are definitely excited about Christmas and they’re eager to see when will Santa come at your house. Well here are a couple of websites you can track Santa on Christmas Eve..

NORAD SANTA

A website that has music, a gift shop and the map of Santa with a countdown. You can also follow them on social media.

GOOGLE EARTH

Google Earth also has a Santa Tracker where it gives you the times when will Santa arrive. Plus videos and games for the kids to pass the time.

These two websites do have apps for both Apple and Android. Check them out and hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Marco A. Salinas