Who knew raccoons could be so vicious?
Four-month-old Jourini Black had to get 65 stitches on her face the other day after a raccoon apparently dragged her from her bed and attacked her. You can see the claw marks all over the right side of her face (including her eyelid) in the photo below (WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT).
Reportedly, Jourini’s mother (Ashley Rodgers) was out of the room taking her other daughter to the bathroom when the attack occurred.
Neighbors in their area have allegedly complained about a raccoon infestation in the neighborhood.
