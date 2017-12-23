Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Who knew raccoons could be so vicious?

Four-month-old Jourini Black had to get 65 stitches on her face the other day after a raccoon apparently dragged her from her bed and attacked her. You can see the claw marks all over the right side of her face (including her eyelid) in the photo below (WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT).

Reportedly, Jourini’s mother (Ashley Rodgers) was out of the room taking her other daughter to the bathroom when the attack occurred.

Neighbors in their area have allegedly complained about a raccoon infestation in the neighborhood.

Shocking photo of a 4-year-old Jourini Black emerge after the child was attacked by a raccoon at a North Philadelphia apartment. Neighbors tell @FOX29philly that raccoon infestation is problem at around N. 22nd St. #PhillyNews pic.twitter.com/5vMkXwcHoI — Sergei Blair (@sergeiblair) December 22, 2017

