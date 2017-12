Photo via Dreamstime

There will be a lot of fun coming up over these next few weeks. But know that there will be a county wide No-Refusal starting tonight at 9:30 p.m. and running

through Tuesday morning, January 2, 2018. Be smart, be safe and bring in the Holiday season right. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/Aj60I3v0pO — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) December 22, 2017

As the holidays are coming up, you bet there will be tons and tons of parties going around the Metroplex, celebrating with family and friends.

To keep you and your loved ones safe, Tarrant County has started their “NO-REFUSAL” that started Dec 22 and will run all the way until Jan 2, 2018.

Be sure to don’t drink and drive and plan ahead!