Meghan Trainor received a very special present for her 24th birthday.
Good Morning America reports that Daryl Sabara from the Spy Kids Franchise proposed to Girlfriend Meghan Trainor for her birthday. The ‘All About The Bass’ singer said yes! Trainor posted on her Instagram account of a video of the whole proposal. Trainor wrote “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”
I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️
Source Via: Good Morning America