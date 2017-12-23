Filed Under:Daryl Sabara, engaged, Meghan Trainor
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Meghan Trainor received a very special present for her 24th birthday.

Good Morning America reports that Daryl Sabara from the Spy Kids Franchise proposed to Girlfriend Meghan Trainor for her birthday. The ‘All About The Bass’ singer said yes! Trainor posted on her Instagram account of a video of the whole proposal. Trainor wrote “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Source Via: Good Morning America

