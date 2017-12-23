Everybody deserves a second chance, right?

In case you forgot, go ahead and watch the video above. Still makes you wince, doesn’t it? To say the least, Mariah Carey ran into some major technical problems at last year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017.

However, the Queen Diva of Pop has a “Take 2” coming up a week from Sunday when she plays this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. Sugarland, Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas will perform on the show, too.

Check out Mariah’s announcement below.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine the pressure this year’s tech team feels! Let’s hope it goes better this time.

