People Magazine reports that Jordan Feldstein brother of actor Jonah Hill and actress Beanie Feldstein passed away at age 40

Representative for the family gave a statement to People Magazine, “Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.” Jordan was Maroon 5’s manager in the beginning of their career 15 years ago. Feldstein was CEO of a management company in Beverly Hills.

