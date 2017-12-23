Photo via Dreamstime

At Highland Park Middle School, swastikas and other ethnic slurs were found in the boys restroom. Principal Laurie Hitzelberger says she found the words “Heil Hitler” in the restroom.

This happened just after students at the middle school finished reading The Diary of Anne Frank. Principal Hitzelberger says that the campus as “increased our monitoring, and we feel we are very close to finding and holding accountable the person who is responsible.”

This is the second time this month that HPISD officials have found swastikas in the campus.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Dallas News