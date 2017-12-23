Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Let’s be honest.
Just the fact that you’re reading this probably means you’re going to shop as late as possible. You’re not the only one, either: and retail stores know this.
To make your last-minute (second?) Christmas shopping a little easier, here’s a thorough list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve (and how late they’re open):
- 7-11 (open 24/7)
- Barnes & Noble (closes at 6:00pm)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (closes at 7:00pm)
- BJ’s Wholesale (closes at 6:00pm)
- CVS (24/7 stores will remain as such)
- Dollar General (closes at 10:00pm)
- Dollar Tree (closes at 7:00pm)
- DSW (closes at 6:00pm)
- Family Dollar (closes at 8:00pm)
- IKEA (closes at 5:00pm)
- JCPenny (closes at 6:00pm)
- Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts (closes at 6:00pm)
- Kmart (closes at 10:00pm)
- Kroger (closes at 6:00pm)
- Macy’s (closes at 6:00pm)
- Sam’s Club (closes at 6:00pm)
- Target (closes at 11:00pm)
- Trader Joe’s (closes at 6:00pm)
- Walgreens (24/7 stores will remain as such)
- Walmart (closes at 11:00pm)
- Whole Foods (closes at 7:00pm)
Please call ahead to make sure your favorite store is open (local hours may vary). Happy shopping!
Published by Hatch
Source: AOL