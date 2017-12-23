Filed Under:AOL, Christmas, Christmas Eve, shopping
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Let’s be honest.

Just the fact that you’re reading this probably means you’re going to shop as late as possible.  You’re not the only one, either: and retail stores know this.

To make your last-minute (second?) Christmas shopping a little easier, here’s a thorough list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve (and how late they’re open):

  • 7-11 (open 24/7)
  • Barnes & Noble (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (closes at 7:00pm)
  • BJ’s Wholesale (closes at 6:00pm)
  • CVS (24/7 stores will remain as such)
  • Dollar General (closes at 10:00pm)
  • Dollar Tree (closes at 7:00pm)
  • DSW (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Family Dollar (closes at 8:00pm)
  • IKEA (closes at 5:00pm)
  • JCPenny (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Kmart (closes at 10:00pm)
  • Kroger (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Macy’s (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Sam’s Club (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Target (closes at 11:00pm)
  • Trader Joe’s (closes at 6:00pm)
  • Walgreens (24/7 stores will remain as such)
  • Walmart (closes at 11:00pm)
  • Whole Foods (closes at 7:00pm)

Please call ahead to make sure your favorite store is open (local hours may vary).  Happy shopping!

Published by Hatch

Source: AOL

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live