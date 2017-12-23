Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Let’s be honest.

Just the fact that you’re reading this probably means you’re going to shop as late as possible. You’re not the only one, either: and retail stores know this.

To make your last-minute (second?) Christmas shopping a little easier, here’s a thorough list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve (and how late they’re open):

7-11 (open 24/7)

Barnes & Noble (closes at 6:00pm)

Bed Bath & Beyond (closes at 7:00pm)

BJ’s Wholesale (closes at 6:00pm)

CVS (24/7 stores will remain as such)

Dollar General (closes at 10:00pm)

Dollar Tree (closes at 7:00pm)

DSW (closes at 6:00pm)

Family Dollar (closes at 8:00pm)

IKEA (closes at 5:00pm)

JCPenny (closes at 6:00pm)

Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts (closes at 6:00pm)

Kmart (closes at 10:00pm)

Kroger (closes at 6:00pm)

Macy’s (closes at 6:00pm)

Sam’s Club (closes at 6:00pm)

Target (closes at 11:00pm)

Trader Joe’s (closes at 6:00pm)

Walgreens (24/7 stores will remain as such)

Walmart (closes at 11:00pm)

Whole Foods (closes at 7:00pm)

Please call ahead to make sure your favorite store is open (local hours may vary). Happy shopping!

Published by Hatch

Source: AOL

