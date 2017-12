Photo Credit: Dreamstime (Elf On The Shelf); Dreamstime (Deadpool)

@HighlanderSteve took to Twitter the other day to post an epic battle he caught on film (kind of) between Elf on the Shelf and Deadpool.Β As you can tell in the photo below, Deadpool was obviously going in for the kill.

Funny enough, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool himself: at least in the motion pictures) commented on the pic (a bunch of other folks chimed in, too).Β Check out the exchange below.

This would make my daughter cry for a hundred years and I have no intention of converting it into wallpaper for her bedroom ceiling, you sick bastard. https://t.co/72tWtGvgEt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 18, 2017

Who the hell said anything about wallpaper Ryan? πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ — Aliya (@YourTara) December 18, 2017

I don't have a elf on the shelf so this happened pic.twitter.com/l1GugznWcW — SEX-ED (@MY_KINDA_SEX_ED) December 18, 2017

If this ain’t the dad goals I’m trying to achieve when I become a parent, I’m not being a parent at all. https://t.co/ipQGE8qSeg — omar (@longwoods25) December 19, 2017

This is what happens when you don’t go to elf practice https://t.co/5K7gfj7nz2 — jϟ (@yuhb0i) December 19, 2017

