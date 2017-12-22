A lot of men out there are, lets be honest afraid of getting the big cut. But maybe after seeing what this wife in Mississippi has done for her husband, men may not be as worried about having that life altering procedure: a vasectomy.

Kimberly Hemperly threw her husband Jason a “Balls Voyage” party after announcing on Facebook they will not be adding anyone else to the family. The post of course has since gone viral.

Hemperly said that her husband is “very selfless” and chose to move forward with the procedure himself. She took party-planning responsibilities pretty seriously, making sure that any and every possible vasectomy-themed pun was there in the form of snacks. Hemperly served a variety of sausages and meatballs, bananas, Ding Dongs and surgical gloves filled with frozen peas. And of course a specially-made cake to honor Jason’s sperm, complete with a tombstone and the words “Snip Snap” on top.

The post has been shared more than 48,500 times.

-source via independent.co.uk