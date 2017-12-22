Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Christmas, Gift, lawn mower, School, Surprise, Video
@ Dreamstime

A maintenance man at the Georgia childcare center, Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton, was surprised with an incredible Christmas gift. Faculty, staff and students came together to buy James Jackson a brand new riding lawn mower, plus a $500 gift card and some cash. There’s a video of the surprise above and you can see Jackson nearly come to tears.

Jackson expressed his joy to the local news, saying, “It was a humbling experience. I’m so grateful and thankful because you feel people care about you, but when they express it in such a way, it leaves you speechless. Truly, it was a wonderful experience to go through. It was a needed gift, but you couldn’t even have paid me to even think about them doing that for me.”

Via ABC News

