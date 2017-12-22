Washington D.C. police officer Barry Eastman was killed in a car crash in September, leaving behind a wife and 5-year-old twins Violen and Asher.
Understandably, this Christmas season is tough for the family, but hopefully the children will be able to find some reprieve in the kindness and gratitude of their father’s fellow officers. A colleague of Eastman’s gave Violen and Asher each an incredibly special gift, a teddy bear fashioned from their fallen father’s police uniform.
Eastman had been with the D.C. police department for four years, and made an indelible impact on the force. The department wrote on Twitter after his passing, “He loved helping others.”
Via WFAA